Turkey cooperates with UN to tackle climate change, FM says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday said his country works with the United Nations to tackle the challenges of climate change and to protect the environment.

Çavuşoğlu was speaking at an event on sustainable development goals, organized by Malaysia and Pakistan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"Natural disasters such as extreme weather conditions, drought and floods are expected to rise in the near future. The international community should support the establishment of technical and legal resistance mechanism against these disasters," Çavuşoğlu said.

He went on to say that environmental problems like desertification, land degradation, and air pollution obstruct sustainable development.

"We should integrate sustainable development goals with national development plans and policies. It is important. It is very important that all parties are involved in this process. Close cooperation […] and coordinated international efforts are necessary," he added.