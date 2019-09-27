Turkey reveals details of sustainable resettlement plan for Syria safe zone

The details of the Syria safe zone envisaged by Turkey emerged Friday, with the eventual goal being to resettle about 1 million Syrians within the area in the east of the Euphrates.

According to the plan, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared with U.S. officials according to several Turkish media outlets, 140 villages and 10 district centers will be established within the safe zone in northern Syria, housing 5,000 and 30,000 inhabitants each, respectively.

Each village will have 1,000 houses, and each district will have 6,000 new homes built, making 200,000 new residences in total. The construction is expected to cost about $26.6 billion.

Each household in villages will have its own farmland, and the whole residential area in the safe zone will have 11 mosques, nine schools, five youth centers and two indoor sports halls will be built to accommodate all the needs of the Syrians resettling in the area.

Eight districts will have clinics with 10 beds for inpatient treatment, whereas two districts will have a capacity of 200 beds. Establishing an industrial site is also among the plans.

