Turkey pledges to continue support for Palestinians

Turkey will continue to support the Palestinians and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu told an Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) ministerial meeting in New York Thursday.

The meeting of the AHLC, the international donor group for Palestine, was hosted by Norway.

After the meeting, Çavuşoğlu tweeted: "At meeting of @UNRWA In #UNGA74, emphasized that international community should support #UNRWA politically and financially. #Turkey will continue to support our Palestinian brothers&sisters going through tough times and also contribute to UNRWA that supports #Palestine refugees."

"Attended Meeting of Foreign Ministers' of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee in #UNGA74. Emphasized that the economic development of #Palestine is necessary for a just and lasting peace. #Turkey's strong support to Palestine will always continue," he added.

The UNRWA provides education, health care, food aid and other social services to more than 5 million Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank and Gaza as well as in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Jordan hosts more than 2 million of the over 5 million registered refugees that UNRWA supports and is rallying donor support to ease the dire financial crisis the agency is facing.