Citizen soldiers: Ukrainians train to fight Russian troops

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.
A young woman holds a weapon during basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 13, 2022.
As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades.
Civilians study weapons during a training session by Ukrainian right-wing group Right Sector in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2022.
