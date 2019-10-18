Leaders of France, Germany, UK to meet Erdoğan over Syria op, Macron says

Turkey to continue Syria op if US fails to deliver, Erdoğan says

Russia says expecting information from Turkey about Syria deal with US

Leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom will soon meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Macron said he would use a NATO summit in London in December to confront Erdoğan over the operation against People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists.

In the meantime the three countries will coordinate closely on contacts with Erdoğan, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the French president said.

The quadrilateral meeting will also help "achieve coherence" about what the transatlantic military alliance NATO "can and should be at this moment," Macron said.

He added that he wants to remind "anyone who might forget, which would not be completely unjustifiable in this period, that Turkey is a NATO member, something that should normally call for a certain form of solidarity."

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The operation was paused for five days following U.S.-Turkish talks in Ankara on Thursday.