Russia says expecting information from Turkey about Syria deal with US

Turkey to pause Syria op for 5 days for YPG withdrawal from safe zone

The Kremlin said late Thursday it expected to receive information from Turkey after Ankara agreed a deal with the United States to pause its anti-terror operation in Syria for five days.

Turkey agreed Thursday to pause Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to let People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara seeks to establish, in a deal hailed by the Trump administration and cast by Turkey as a victory.

"We expect to receive information from Turkey," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Syria on Tuesday next week in southern Russia.

Russian military police and the army of Bashar Assad have rushed to take control of parts of northeastern Syria previously controlled by the YPG after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew American forces from the area prompting the terrorists to strike a deal with the regime.

The agreement — reached after hours of negotiations in Ankara between Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence — requires the YPG terrorists to vacate a swath of territory in Syria along the Turkish border.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.