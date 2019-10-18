Turkey's tough, determined stance delivers victory

Turkey has been struggling with its allies at the negotiating table as well as on the ground to eradicate one of biggest threats against its national security, the terrorism of the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG). The agreement, which was inked during U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Wednesday, is a clear triumph for the Turkish side.



"This agreement is reached as a significant achievement of President [Donald] Trump and President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan," Pence said in answer to Daily Sabah's question at Wednesday's press conference, which indicated the two leaders efforts to reach a deal. This victory took its place in history as a result of the rightful and determined stance of Turkey. The statements of prominent opinion leaders in the U.S. confirmed the fact that the agreement resulted in success for the Turkish side. The U.S. pledged to end the PKK's presence in northern Syria and put a halt to sanction threats, which had been hanging over Turkey like the sword of Damocles.



The 13-article, joint Turkish-U.S. statement can be regarded as a document to determine a road map for recovering trust between the two countries, which was seriously damaged in recent years. The problems between the two NATO allies date back to the early 2010s, when former U.S. President Barack Obama's administration decided to cooperate with PKK-affiliated groups to fill the power vacuum emanating from the Syrian regime's withdrawal from its northern territories. Yet, Ankara, NATO's second-largest military power and Washington's oldest and strongest ally in the region, was most harmed by this policy. Despite being threatened both by the PKK and Daesh, Turkey patiently carried out diplomatic traffic with its allies and international actors to solve the issue peacefully until Operation Peace Spring.



Ankara also countered Washington's sporadic asymmetric manners lacking diplomatic courtesy with patience and temperance, but it also supported its rightful position on the ground, launching Operation Peace Spring. The contradictory statements between U.S. institutions have clearly revealed that the Pentagon and some political circles did not expect such a determined stance from Turkey.



The U.S. has a grave record in not keeping its promises in agreements reached with Turkey. However, this time, the two sides reached a binding agreement with the whole world watching. According to the agreement, Turkey will continue its counterterrorism operation in case the YPG does not withdraw from northern Syria within 120 hours, as envisaged in the agreement. The deal was reached after it became obvious that Washington's procrastination would not yield results. After this time, it would be totally unconscionable to work with the U.S. if the articles of the agreement are not implemented.



Now, all eyes have turned to Erdoğan's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi scheduled for Oct. 22. The agreement with the U.S. does not include Manbij, which is currently controlled by the Bashar Assad regime and Russia, while the YPG still has a presence in the area. President Erdoğan is expected to cooperate with his Russian counterpart to ensure the implementation of the deal in Manbij as well. It is still unknown whether President Erdoğan will travel to the U.S. on Nov. 13 because the president said on Wednesday that his visit depends on the outcome of his meeting with Pence. Now, there is time for testing the agreement. Turkey has earned a significant victory through its determination. Now it is Washington's turn; the U.S. now has the responsibility of expelling the YPG from the areas it originally placed the terrorist group in.