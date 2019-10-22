Turkey, Russia on same page regarding anti-terror fight, Erdoğan says

Turkey and Russia are on the same page regarding the will to eliminate terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, as he strongly opposed the extension of the 120-hour pause in northern Syria agreed as part of a deal reached with the U.S. to allow the withdrawal of the PKK-linked terrorists.

Speaking to reporters at Esenboğa Airport in Ankara ahead of his official visit to Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdoğan noted his Russian counterpart supports Turkey's stance regarding the elimination of terror threat along the border.

"Turkey and Russia are on the same page regarding the elimination of terrorism," Erdoğan said.

The president noted that some 775 terrorists have been neutralized since the start of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, while seven Turkish soldiers and 79 Syrian National Army soldiers have fallen, 20 Turkish civilians have been killed in attacks by PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

In response to a question about French President Emanuel Macron's request for the extension of the 120-hour pause of Operation Peace Spring, Erdoğan said it is out of the question.

"No request for an extension was directed to me. We made this deal with the U.S., not France. Macron holds these kinds of talks with terrorists anyway," Erdoğan said and added that he currently does not plan to meet with Macron.

"Right now there's no plan to meet with Macron, Merkel and Johnson, but I conveyed one condition — holding the summit in Istanbul or (Syrian border cities of) Şanlıurfa or Gaziantep," he added.

Erdoğan is visiting Russia upon President Vladimir Putin's invitation for a working visit. Turkey and Russia are part of the Astana trio with Iran.

The Astana peace process — seeking to end the Syrian conflict once and for all — was launched in January 2017 upon the initiatives of Turkey, Russia, and Iran. To date a total of 13 rounds have been held in Astana, Kazakhstan.