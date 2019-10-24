Turkey protects borders of EU, AK Party Spox says

Turkey protects the borders of the European Union and hundreds of thousands of migrants would pile up at their borders if the country did not undertake the responsibility of millions of Syrian refugees, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Thursday.

"The Turkish military will not withdraw from northeastern Syria until the stability and safety of the region are ensured," Çelik told reporters at a news conference in Ankara.

Although fighting stopped in northeastern Syria initially as part of a deal between Turkey and the U.S., then between Turkey and Moscow, Turkish troops are still in the area to facilitate the return of refugees through various efforts including the clearing of mines, IEDs, destroying tunnels used by the PKK/YPG terrorists.

Çelik was responding to criticism from some European countries regarding Turkey's antiterror operation in Syria as he slammed their hypocritical stance on terrorists.

"Each country needs to accept their citizens who fought for Daesh in Syria," Çelik said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.