Turkish, Russian chiefs of staff discuss security situation in Syria

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov on Friday to discuss the current security situation in Syria.



According to the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) statement on Twitter, the generals discussed daily developments and the latest situation in Syria.



Turkey and Russia reached a historic agreement on Wednesday in Sochi to establish a safe zone near the Turkish border in Syria to eliminate the terror threat. Under the deal, PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there. The deal also aims to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homes.