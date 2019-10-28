Senior Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral relations, developments in Syria

Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria in a phone call late Monday.

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials also discussed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to Washington.

President Erdoğan is expected to visit Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 13.

Erdoğan was scheduled to meet with Trump amid discussions on Turkey's Operation Peace Spring against the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in northern Syria and pressure from the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions on Turkey.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.