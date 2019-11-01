Turkey committed to support OIC mediation efforts, FM says

Turkey will be ready to help enhance the mediation agenda of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the country's top diplomat said Friday.

Speaking at the Third Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States Conference on Mediation in Istanbul, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "The unbearable human tragedy in Syria is just across our borders."

"There are many other conflicts around the world, which attract less attention because they seem to be far away to some. Yet in this day and age, no places are too far," he said.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that the OIC member states "focus on mediation in a more systematic and structured manner under the chairmanship of Turkey, adding, "We have come a long way together with the Secretariat and the member states."

Turkey will "remain ready to contribute to these efforts and help further enhance the mediation agenda of our organization," Çavuşoğlu said.

"We focus on enriching the mediation capacity of OIC," Çavuşoğlu said. "Firstly, we believe that the OIC has huge potential."

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

The body "endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world," according to the official website of the OIC.

Some 60% of current conflicts are taking place in the OIC area, Çavuşoğlu said. "This puts a heavy responsibility on our shoulders."

Citing the two Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions adopted in 2018 and 2019 on mediation, Cavusoglu said: "These resolutions were crucial as they seal and confirm the need to build to strengthen mediation capacity of the organization."

"Thinking together is the first step for acting together," the top diplomat stressed. "We also design and host meditation for peace certificate training programs to raise the next generation mediators of the OIC."

Underlining the need for "preventive diplomacy" and "peaceful resolution of conflicts", he said: "We promote mediation in our enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy for a long time."

Istanbul on Thursday also hosted the 6th Istanbul Mediation Conference, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also addressed, with the theme -- International Peace Mediation: Taking Stock and Looking Ahead.

The event brought together policy-makers, diplomats, international organizations, and NGOs in the city. Various main aspects of the practice of mediation as well as the connection between emerging technologies and peace efforts were discussed at the event.