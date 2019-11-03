Somalia needs Turkey's, OIC's help, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The Turkish foreign minister stated Sunday that Somalia required Turkey's and the Islamic world's help in order to ensure political stability, restructure its national security forces and to create an environment that will allow for economic development.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's remarks came at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Somalia Contact Group meeting in Doha.

"It is primarily the duty of the Ummah to relieve the suffering of Somalia," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that a consensus should be built to ensure peace in Somalia, all other differences being cast aside.

He further said cooperation was needed to raise Somalia's position in the world.

"Somalia needs our help to ensure political stability, to restructure national security forces and to create an environment that will allow for economic development," he added.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey had participated in all international initiatives in Somalia to support the country.

"We offer a facilitating and mediating role in the negotiations between Somalia and Somaliland," he said, adding that elections set to be held in 2020 would constitute a turning point for the future of Somalia.

Çavuşoğlu was later received by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

"We thank Qatar for their support to Turkey's Operation Peace Spring," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter following their meeting.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate all terrorist groups from northeastern Syria and create a safe zone along the border, thereby paving the way for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.