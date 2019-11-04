West will toss terrorists in garbage when they're no longer useful, Kurtulmuş says

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş criticized the U.S. and European countries for exploiting terrorists and the 1915 events as political tools.

"It is unacceptable for the U.S. to repeatedly exploit the 1915 events issue and YPG terrorists as political tools. U.S. authorities should look at their history and explain what happened to millions of Native Americans," Kurtulmuş said.

He was referring to a resolution adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives on 1915 events, calling them "genocide."

"The U.S. should look at its own history if it wants to talk about genocide," Kurtulmuş said, reiterating Turkey's calls to open historical archives to research what really happened.

Regarding the controversial letter written by U.S. President Donald Trump to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kurtulmuş said the Turkish president will personally return it when he visits Washington.

Kurtulmuş also said that Turkey's national sovereignty trumps all bilateral relations, and that the country's partners are opposing the country's policies because Turkey is becoming stronger and more independent.

He continued by saying that terrorist groups like the YPG, which are exploited to redesign the region, will be tossed in the garbage after they no longer serve the needs of European countries.

"France had given support to [Armenian terrorist group] ASALA," Kurtulmuş said, noting that such approach is a remnant of imperialist ideology and added: "They care about redesigning the region rather than the advancement of these terrorist organizations."

Armenian terrorist groups targeted Turkish ambassadors and diplomats around the world from 1975 to 1984.

ASALA killed over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade.

Kurtulmuş said that Turkey sees the big picture and does not think the PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) will gain strength.

"They will all be tossed when the time comes," Kurtulmuş added.

Turkey has been critical of the U.S. and France, both NATO members like Turkey, for pursuing ties with the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian branch the People's Protection Units (YPG) – the target of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. The terrorist leaders of the YPG have been guests or proposed as guests by officials in both Washington and Paris.