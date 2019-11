Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a visit to Turkey in the first week of January, a senior aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Ibrahim Kalın said Putin and Erdoğan will discuss energy issues including the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, as well the details of an agreement between Ankara and Moscow for the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists to withdraw from Turkey's borders with Syria.