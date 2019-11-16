Turkish-American relations out of intensive care, now aiming for permanent recovery

In a clear sign of hope, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Washington visit this week appears to constitute a positive milestone in the two countries' relations, which have until late been in intensive care.



The maximum level meeting, involving the two leaders in positive communication, has been declared with a press conference, witnessed by millions on TV.



The dialogue reached by the Turkish and U.S. leaders and their respective administrations will definitely have positive outcomes in the short and medium term. However, for long-term gains, laying a foundation of cooperation and diversifying via more institutional and rooted collaboration will prove vital for the future of both countries' relations.



The U.S. now seems to have understood that not being on the same page with its NATO ally and failing to speak the same language despite Turkey's legitimate rights, does not constitute a sustainable, sensible and decisive attitude. The most important factor in reversing this misstep is having President Trump's understand that Turkey is a necessary strategic ally and responding as far as possible to Turkey's concerns. After all, Trump is more than aware, as he often voices; of having inherited many outstanding issues from the previous administration, whether Turkey's Patriot purchases or the rise of terrorist groups such as the PKK and its Syrian affiliates, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



He also knows best that Turkey has been left by EU members and NATO to deal with all kinds of direct and indirect threats from Syria alone. From this point of view, it is possible to say that the U.S. president will have a challenge on his hands in dealing with the problems faced by Turkey and the U.S. in regional and international politics on the basis of respect and national interest.



Although Trump is entering a critical period in domestic politics with the U.S. election year ahead, he is pragmatic and smart enough to not make moves that would put bilateral relations back into intensive care. Trump's offer to personally receive Erdoğan at the Oval Office alongside U.S. senators and members of the press took place in order to tackle critical issues for both countries, including those of the S-400 and YPG.



Trump referred to the impeachment process within the first few minutes of the opening of Congress as a "witch hunt and joke," saying that he did not have time given more important things to handle, such as hosting Turkey's leader. This is a substantial message showing awareness of both domestic and foreign public opinion. As President Erdoğan voices consistently, the fact of Trump's lack of prejudice and preconceptions against Turkey since he came to office signals hope for the future.



On the other hand, it seems highly possible that efforts to weaken Trump before the elections and as the impeachment process has been launched, will test his resistance here with new occasions.



Although NATO, the U.S. and Turkey's defense ministries have agreed on mutual coordination with the participation of both countries' national security staff, it is possible to foresee that Turkey's S-400 purchase and decisiveness will be subject to a series of attacks with intentions do derail progress in other areas significant for Turkey. Turkey's establishment of a safe zone in Syria and its target to end the terror corridor via Operation Peace Spring may fall subject to "tactical" stalling.



Indeed, it is impossible for Turkey and the U.S. to come to an agreement on every issue. Yet, the two sovereign countries, who no doubt seek to foster their strategic cooperation and collaborate in the interest of both countries equally, must first come to understand one another. Unfortunately, the side that has been having problems of understanding until today, has been the U.S. Although the United States has been sympathetic to Turkey's fight against terrorist groups the PKK, YPG and FETÖ, which have turned the situation in Syria to one threatening Turkey's national security interests, it has chosen to pretend not to. At least it seems that this negative situation has been overcome thanks to Trump's significant initiatives.



Turkey has submitted all its these concerns in clear texts communicating with Trump, his administration and even congress. From now on, Ankara will observe if the U.S. president and its administration will follow the given promises and monitor their sincerity... While this is being observed, expecting Turkey to remain passive diplomatically, is far from realistic...