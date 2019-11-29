   
Turkey to appoint envoys to 16 countries

Published 29.11.2019 12:33
AA File Photo

Turkey is set to appoint 16 new ambassadors according to a presidential decree on Friday.

According to the decree, 15 ambassadors were reassigned from their positions to the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Ankara.

The new ambassadors will be appointed to 15 countries including Jordan, Guatemala, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Estonia, Chad, Dominican Republic, Chile, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia and Gambia.

A new ambassador will also be appointed to Turkey's Embassy in Gabon, which has been vacant.

