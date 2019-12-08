Muslim countries need to strive harder to ensure better conditions, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Muslim countries to ensure better living conditions for the people by improving economic stability and welfare levels, arguing that this is possible if everyone follows the Islamic principle of helping the needy.

Addressing an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdoğan highlighted that Muslim countries are not working hard enough for their people.

"21% of the population living in OIC member states, equating to around 350 million Muslim people, try to make ends meet in a state of extreme poverty. Muslim countries need to strive harder and openly discuss issues," Erdoğan said.

The president noted that the difference between the wealthiest Muslim country and the poorest is around 200 times:

"If Muslims give alms as per the fourth pillar of Islam, then there would be no poor people in Muslim countries," he said.

He continued by noting that the current conditions are quite favorable to enhance economic growth and welfare levels, urging OIC members to boost cooperation.

"Muslim countries have significant potential with natural resources and their strategic location beside the 1.7 billion population, an enormous human resource," Erdoğan said.

The president touched upon the fact that 65% of the world oil production and 55% of natural gas is controlled by Muslim countries but their share in the global economy is less than 10%, while Europe, with less than 7% of the world population, has over 22% of the global share, and the U.S. alone has 24%.

"We see that there are serious gaps between our countries regarding the national income and the level of development," Erdoğan said, as he called on Muslim countries to face the reality and criticize themselves.