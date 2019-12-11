Turkey may tell US to withdraw from Incirlik, FM says

Turkey will consider requesting the U.S. to withdraw from Incirlik Air Base if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview on A Haber news channel, Çavuşoğlu highlighted that Turkey will consider all options if the U.S. imposes sanctions in response to the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Noting that the S-400 is not an attack but a defense system, Çavuşoğlu said Russia may provide an alternative for the F-35 jets if US fails to sell them to Turkey.

After its long efforts to purchase U.S.-made Patriot missiles failed, Turkey acquired two batteries of the Russian-made S-400 air missile defense systems as part of a $2.5-billion deal inked in December 2017.

The deal caused tension between Ankara and Washington as the latter even threatened sanctions on Turkey. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, has said he was not considering punitive measures.

The U.S. eventually suspended Turkey, a fellow NATO member, from its F-35 stealth fighter program, in which Turkey is a major manufacturer and buyer.



Washington argues the S-400 would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance, refusing to step back from the deal with Russia.

Regarding the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will continue to protect its interests.

"Nobody can carry out work on Turkey's continental shelf [in Eastern Mediterranean] without our authorization, we will block it if it happens," he said.