Turkish parliament condemns, rejects US Senate's 'Armenian genocide' bill

All parties in Turkish Parliament united late Friday to condemn and reject US Senate resolution recognizing events of 1915 as "Armenian genocide."

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Good Party (IYI Party) jointly signed the document which rejected and condemned the resolution.

Only the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said in a statement that they do not reject or condemn the US Senate's bill.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday that recognizes the so-called Armenian genocide.

The resolution had been blocked several times in the Senate, even though the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the resolution by an overwhelming 405-11 late October.

The resolution asserts that it is U.S. policy to commemorate the 1915 events as "genocide."



On the other hand, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara on Friday said that their position on the issue has not changed.



The spokesperson from the embassy, said: "The position of the administration is not changed. Our views are reflected in the President's definitive statement in this issue from last April."



On his statement about the 1915 events on April 24, Trump did not use the term "genocide," rather preferred the Armenian term "Meds Yeghern" which means "Great Disaster."

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to examine the issue.

Recognition of the 1915 events as "genocide" had for decades stalled in the Congress, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey.