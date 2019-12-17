US bill forbidding F-35 transfer disrespects Turkey's sovereignty, MFA says

The Draft National Defense Authorization Act recently published by the U.S. government indicates disrespect for Turkey's sovereignty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Tuesday.

"Once again, the Draft National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 adopted in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate includes hostile aspects against Turkey. Members of Congress looking to settle internal political scores and acting under the influence of anti-Turkish circles, continue harming the vision to improve our relations with the U.S.," the MFA said in a statement in response to the bill that forbids the transfer of F-35 warplanes to Turkey.

"This bill demonstrates that Congress continues to disrespect Turkey's sovereign decisions by adopting an irrational hostile attitude through unfairly blocking our participation to the F-35 program despite Turkey having fulfilled all of its obligations, renewing calls to implement sanctions in the context of our acquisition of S-400 systems and including references to the TurkStream project," the Ministry said.

"Furthermore, attempts to lift the U.S. arms embargo on the Islands of Cyprus in favor of the Greek Cypriot Administration will have no outcome other than hampering efforts towards a settlement on the Island and creating a dangerous escalation," the statement said, adding that the "language of threats and sanctions" will never "dissuade Turkey from taking steps to ensure its national security."

"No one should doubt that necessary measures will be taken against these initiatives targeting Turkey."