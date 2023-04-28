TEKNOFEST: Türkiye hosts world's largest aviation, space, tech fair
Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors on Thursday at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport. The 5-day festival features technology competitions, air shows, concerts and seminars, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2023.
The head and chief technology officer (CTO) of Turkish defense company Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar attended the opening ceremony and made a speech.