TEKNOFEST: Türkiye hosts world's largest aviation, space, tech fair

by Anadolu Agency Apr 28, 2023 7:20 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors on Thursday at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport. The 5-day festival features technology competitions, air shows, concerts and seminars, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2023.

AA

AA

The head and chief technology officer (CTO) of Turkish defense company Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar attended the opening ceremony and made a speech.

AA

AA

Türkiye's indigenous light-attack and trainer jet, Hürjet, which made its maiden flight recently, is seen.

AA

Solotürk performed as part of the festival.

AA

Solotürk performed as part of the festival.

AA

AA

AA

The Air Forces Command aerobatic team "Turkish Stars" also performed a demonstration flight as part of the festival.

AA

A gyrocopter of the Gendarmerie General Command also performed a demonstration flight.

AA

Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV

AA

A Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet.

AA

DHA

AA

Indigenously made trainer Hürkuş makes a performance.

AA

IHA

Türkiye-made Altay tank.

IHA

IHA

IHA

People take a photo in front of the new Altay tank.

AA

The indigenous Gökbey multi-purpose helicopter can be seen.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

The world renowned Bayraktar TB2 UCAV

AA

