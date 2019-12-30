Mandate to deploy Turkish troops to Libya presented to Parliament

A mandate to deploy Turkish troops to Libya was presented to Parliament on Monday and will be discussed by the General Assembly on Jan. 2.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with opposition party leaders to argue in favor of the mandate.

Çavuşoğlu said he had spoken about "why we need this mandate, what our national interests and threats are in Libya and the region, and also our efforts as a country that supports lasting peace and the political process in Libya."

Last week President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the motion would be submitted to Parliament in light of a request by Libya's U.N.-recognized government for military assistance.

Çavuşoğlu spoke to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu about the motion behind closed doors for nearly an hour.

2 parties deciding on the mandate

Speaking to reporters afterward, Cavusoglu said, "Of course the decision on the mandate is up to the CHP."

"We told them why we need a resolution, including the threats we face, in terms of our country and its national interests."

Çavuşoğlu added that he will not be visiting the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), another major party in Parliament, as it already voiced its support for the motion over the weekend.

After the meeting, Ünal Çeviköz, the CHP's deputy chair, said that they oppose the motion.

Çeviköz said that Turkey's foreign policy in recent years, especially in Syria, had caused the country trouble and they do not want to spread this to another country.

He said that instead of being a party to the proxy war by sending troops to Libya, diplomacy should be prioritized instead.

Çavuşoğlu and Meral Akşener, leader of the opposition Good Party (İP) leader, also spoke on the motion for over an hour behind closed doors.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as one on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ousting of late leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya – one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.