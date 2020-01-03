Attempts to exclude Turkey in East Med futile, Foreign Ministry says

Any project that aims to sideline the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Eastern Mediterranean will be unsuccessful, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday upon the creation of a gas agreement between Greek Cyprus, Greece and Israel.



"The signature of the agreement on the East Mediterranean natural gas pipeline project is the latest instance of futile steps, aiming to exclude Turkey and the TRNC in the region. Any project disregarding Turkey, who has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Turkish Cypriots, who have equal rights over the natural resources of the Island of Cyprus, cannot succeed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.



"We bring this fact once more to the attention of the international community," he added.



Greek Cyprus, Greece and Israel signed an agreement Thursday in Athens for the construction of a natural gas pipeline between Israel and Greece, which aims to deliver Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe.



Stressing that Turkey is the most commercially feasible and secure route for the utilization of the natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and their transfer to the consumer markets in Europe, Aksoy said refusing to cooperate with Turkey and the TRNC is "actually a direct manifestation of some countries' pursuit of futile political motivations instead of cooperation."



"We remind the proprietors of the project that such sordid plans will continue to fail in the future, as they did in the past," Aksoy said.