Erdoğan discusses Libya, Syria in phone call to Macron

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Libya and Syria with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Friday, the Turkish Presidency said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a mandate to send troops to Libya in support of the conflict-stricken nation's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) upon a formal request.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) held an emergency meeting to discuss the Libya mandate foreseeing the deployment of Turkish troops to the country.