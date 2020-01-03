   
Erdoğan discusses Libya, Syria in phone call to Macron

Published 03.01.2020 18:37
Macron (L) welcomes Erdo?an upon his arrival for their meeting and luncheon at the Elysee palace in Paris, Jan. 5, 2018 (AFP Photo)
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Libya and Syria with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Friday, the Turkish Presidency said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a mandate to send troops to Libya in support of the conflict-stricken nation's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) upon a formal request.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) held an emergency meeting to discuss the Libya mandate foreseeing the deployment of Turkish troops to the country.

