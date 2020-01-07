Erdoğan accepts Algerian President's invitation for a state visit as Tebboune hails ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accepted the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a state visit, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.



Earlier on the same day, Tebboune received Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Çavuşoğlu to discuss bilateral, regional and economic developments.



"I know our friend Turkey is a great state and relations between Turkey and Algeria are very close," Tebboune said, adding he was pleased to welcome Çavuşoğlu.



Çavuşoğlu in a statement on Twitter underlined that both countries were determined to improve relations, going on to say that Turkey's investment in Algeria ranked first at $3.5 billion dollars and both countries would collaborate to increase tourism and cultural exchanges.



Prior to his meeting with the president, Çavuşoğlu met his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum and Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.