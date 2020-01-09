Turkish, Greek delegations to hold political talks in Ankara

Turkey on Friday will host a Greek delegation in the capital Ankara for regular political consultations.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of the Greek Foreign Ministry will co-chair the meeting between the delegations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the political consultations, bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be addressed," the statement added.

The meeting will be held in the wake of an agreement inked last week by Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration for the EastMed pipeline project.

The project envisions a 1,900-kilometer natural gas pipeline through the Mediterranean Sea from Israel to the Greek island of Crete, and onto Greece's mainland and then to Italy.

Turkey is a guarantor nation for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the area's resources.