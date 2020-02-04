Rival Libya factions agree to turn truce into lasting ceasefire, UN envoy says

The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a "genuine will to start negotiating" between rival factions as they started military talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.

Ghassan Salame told reporters that the representatives of U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and eastern Libya-based forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar have agreed on the principle of turning their shaky truce into a lasting ceasefire.

"The principle has been adopted from the first session. Now the question is what are the conditions," Salame said.

However, Salame told reporters that an arms embargo was being violated by both sides and that new mercenaries were still arriving in Libya.