Turkey blasts European Parliament for hosting PKK/YPG terrorists

Turkey slammed Wednesday the European Parliament for hosting PKK/YPG terrorists during a so-called Kurdish conference.

"Allowing leaders of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, participate in an event at the European Parliament and make terror propaganda means open support for terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Heinous threats" against Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were made during the event, according to the ministry.

The statement also strongly condemned the "unofficial event that ignores the principle of combating terrorist organizations without discrimination."

"We invite EU institutions and EU member states to stand firm against terrorist organizations and no longer take terrorists under their wing," the ministry said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.