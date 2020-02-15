Syria disagreements won't affect Turkey-Russia ties, S-400 deal, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara's relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

"We cannot change the principle-based positions we hold or our politics over individual disagreements with one country or another. We must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine our co-operation and relations," Çavuşoğlu saıd after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Turkey and Russian have been at odds lately over Bashar Assad regime's assault on rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.

The two countries, which back opposing sides in the conflict, agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in the region. Tge regime offensive that killed 13 Turkish soldiers in the past two weeks has disrupted Ankara and Moscow's cooperation.