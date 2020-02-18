Trump says working on Idlib plan with Erdoğan

U.S. President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he has held Syria talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We are working together on Idlib. Let's see what we can do together," he said.

Turkey has been reinforcing its observation posts in Idlib following two attacks by the Assad regime forces, which left 13 Turkish soldiers and a civilian dead, and 45 others injured.

The military previously sent a convoy of at least 330 military vehicles, the largest of its kind sent to the region in recent times.

President Erdoğan said Wednesday that Turkey would hit all targets it deemed an immediate threat, reiterating that Turkey expected the Assad regime to retreat behind the observation posts by the end of February or face the consequences.