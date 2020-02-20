Int'l system fails to stop violence in Libya, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The global system failed to take a joint action to end the Libya crisis, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

"The international system could not take a joint action to halt the conflict in Libya. There is also a lack of resolution," Çavuşoğlu told public broadcaster TRT.

Turkey's guarantees in Libya depend on a truce that is upheld by the warring sides, Çavuşoğlu also said, adding that putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar was violating the cease-fire.

He said a political process in Libya could not move forward while Haftar's attacks continue.

Since the ousting of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

Warring parties announced a cease-fire on Jan. 12 in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. But talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing a deal.

On Feb. 19, the GNA said forces loyal to Haftar killed three civilians and injured five in two missile attacks on the Port of Tripoli.

Following the attack, the GNA late Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the U.N.-hosted military committee talks in Geneva until a determined stance is embraced against the violations of Haftar's forces.

On Wednesday, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj announced the suspension of all talks with Haftar, hinting at a decisive offensive against his forces.

Turkey backs Libya's internationally recognized GNA and has signed a military cooperation agreement to help it repel an offensive by Haftar's forces in the country's east.

World powers agreed at a summit last month to halt hostilities in Libya while a political process is underway.