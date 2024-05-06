As neighboring countries, Türkiye and Georgia share many common historical and cultural legacies, which the Consul General of Georgia in Istanbul, Aleksandre Jishkariani, elaborated upon during his appearance as the eighth guest in Istanbul's Consulate Chronicles series.

Arriving in August 2023 to helm the consulate, Jishkariani brought with him a wealth of diplomatic experience, having previously served as the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Georgia to the State of Qatar, the consul of Georgia in Israel and also in the Republic of Estonia. Reflecting on his transition, he remarked: “Living in this wonderful city on the crossroads of Europe and Asia is truly different and a distinctive experience.” Despite the shift, he found adaptation seamless, attributing it to Istanbul's global and culturally diverse atmosphere, which envelops all with its unique hospitality and charm.