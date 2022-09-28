A Turkish armed unmanned surface vehicle (AUSV) demonstrated its abilities at a recent NATO exercise in southwestern Portugal, becoming Türkiye's first such platform to join the alliance's military drill.

Developed by Turkish defense pioneer Aselsan and the Sefine Shipyard in northwestern Yalova province under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), MARLIN took part in the drill with around 100 other unmanned aviation and marine vehicles.

Around 20 ships were also part of the six-day exercise that began on Sunday and was named Dynamic Messenger 2022.