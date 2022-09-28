A Turkish armed unmanned surface vehicle (AUSV) demonstrated its abilities at a recent NATO exercise in southwestern Portugal, becoming Türkiye's first such platform to join the alliance's military drill.
Developed by Turkish defense pioneer Aselsan and the Sefine Shipyard in northwestern Yalova province under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), MARLIN took part in the drill with around 100 other unmanned aviation and marine vehicles.
Around 20 ships were also part of the six-day exercise that began on Sunday and was named Dynamic Messenger 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.