Turkey's annual inflation stands at 11.92 pct in December

Turkey's annual inflation rate reached 11.92 percent in December 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

The December 2017 figure was down from 12.98 percent in November 2017.

Consumer prices saw a monthly change of 0.69 percent in December 2017.

The highest monthly and annual increase were in transportation with 1.69 percent and 18.24 percent respectively, the report noted.

December 2016 inflation rate was 8.53 percent, according to TurkStat.

Turkey's inflation rate for 2017 was expected to reach 11.73 percent, according to a group of 20 experts who gave their forecast to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.