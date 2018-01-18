Int'l investors optimistic about Turkish economy

Interest in Turkey by international investors continues to be strong, while global funds also see the country positively, the deputy prime minister in charge of economy, Mehmet Şimşek, said yesterday.

On his return from the U.K. where he met with 200 of the world's leading international investors, Şimşek evaluated his two-day visit on his social media account.

He said he discussed Turkey's economic outlook, structural reform program and investment opportunities with the investors.

"Investor interest was strong. Overall, they were upbeat on the outlook for Turkey in 2018," he said, adding that he had a very productive two days in London.

According to previous information on the deputy prime minister's trip, Şimşek was expected to meet with representatives from funds that manage assets totaling around $20 trillion to $25 trillion in his meetings in London.