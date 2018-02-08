London meeting to discuss investment opportunities in Turkey

Investments management firm Globalturk Capital is set to hold a meeting on investment opportunities in Turkey today.

The meeting in London will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek and the representatives of a number of leading private equity funds. Globalturk Capital, which acts as a venture partner for Turkish companies and foreign private equity funds, will detail the investment opportunities in Turkey at the event. The meeting will also discuss the results of the "Executive Briefing on Private Equity Investments in Turkey and Environs" which was hosted in Istanbul last December in collaboration with the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA).

More than 110 country representatives of the EMPEA, representing a $5-trillion private equity fund in 130 countries, will attend the meeting at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Deputy Prime Minister Şimşek will deliver a speech on the Turkish economy and meet some 30 fund representatives. On the event, Barış Öney, the founder and managing partner of Globalturk Capital, said overseas investments and company acquisitions by Turkish companies were boosting the investment appetite of private equity funds in these companies.