Turkey, China discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Turkey and China on Friday discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

Turkey's Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci, who was on a one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing, met the head of China's General Administration of Customs Yu Guangzhou at the National Congress Center.

Tüfenkci said the rapid economic development of Turkey and China has a "significant" impact on the bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

For his part, Yu said the bilateral trade increased by 12 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

He expects Turkey to bring its light industry products to China and said Beijing would be pleased with strengthening cooperation between the institutions of the two countries.