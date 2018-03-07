Digital ad investments in Turkey rise 15.5 percent in 2017

The arms race of online marketing

Digital advertisement investments rose 15.5 percent year-on-year in 2017, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Turkey announced Wednesday.

Nearly 2.2 billion Turkish liras ($593 million) of digital ad investments were made in the country last year, according to a statement for IAB Turkey.

Display advertising investments also rose 16 percent annually to stand over TL 1.2 billion ($337 million) in 2017, the statement read.

Advertising based on display or click received the largest investments with TL 879.7 million ($241 million) last year.

Video advertising investments surged by 50 percent during the same period and reached almost TL 270 million ($74 million).

The statement added that the amount of advertising through e-mail shrunk to TL 5.2 million ($1.43 million) -- while in-game ads (IGA) grew to TL 13 million ($3.6 million)

Some 76 percent of social media ads -- $93 million -- were viewed on mobile devices, according to IAB Turkey.

Mahmut Kursun, IAB Turkey's Chairman, said digital ad investment contributes significantly to the country's gross domestic product.

"When this contribution is considered, the sector's growth of 15.5 percent plays an important role for both sectors and the Turkish economy," Kursun said.