Turkish-Iraqi trade volume to exceed $10B following Iraqi elections

Iraqi Business Council Chairman Emin Taha stated that after the elections, which are to be held in Iraq two months from now, export volumes will increase, exceeding the $10 billion mark.

While Iraq's central government is preparing for the elections to be held two months from now, DEİK Iraq-Turkey Business Council Chairman Emin Taha reviewed the election process and how it will reflect on the Turkey-Iraq relations.

Indicating that Iraq is having economic problems due to Daesh and the Barzani referendum, Taha recalled that they had aimed to export over $10 billion in 2017. "We had predicted that we would be able to catch this figure after Iraq was cleansed from Daesh last year, but then Barzani made an attempt on the referendum," Taha said, noting that due to all these processes, they could not reach the targeted figures even though they achieved a 10 percent increase in exports compared to the previous year.

Taha reminded that the elections will be held this year in May. "The difficult process experienced last year brought with it economic problems. Now there are elections ahead of us. That is why a wait-and-see policy is pursued for the time being," he added.

Taha stressed that regardless of the government that will come to power after the elections, exports to Iraq will increase and exceed $10 billion. Taha said Iraq needs investment, highlighting that action needs to be taken in the economy as soon as possible. "Therefore, after the elections, especially from the July-August period, trade will revive," he continued. "We think that this year Turkey's exports will exceed $10 billion and reach around $13-14 billion in 2019."

Taha said that due to the terror in Iraq, FIFA regarded the country as dangerous and did not include it in the international tournaments. "Last month Saudi Arabia organized a friendship match in Iraq. The Saudi prince promised a stadium and sympathy increased towards Saudi Arabia. We now expect a similar step from Turkey," Taha noted, adding that they have taken the issue to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and received a positive reply.

Emin Taha, who is originally an Iraqi Turkmen, became a sixth-place deputy candidate from the Iraqi National Movement Party in the elections. Taha also said the Iraqi National Movement Party went to the coalition with three parties.