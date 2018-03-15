Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 10.4 percent in December

Turkey's unemployment rate in December 2017 stood at 10.4 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.

According to TurkStat, the unemployment rate fell 2.3 percentage points year-on-year.

The number of people employed in Turkey in December 2017 increased by 1.619 million people to reach 28.288 million compared to the same period last year, while the employment rate increased by 1.8 percent to 46.9 percent, TurkStat said.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 67,000 people to reach 3.162 million.

Labor force participation increased by 0.8 percentage points to 52.4 percent.

"The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 581,000 to 3.29 million persons in the period of December 2017 in Turkey compared with the same period of the previous year," TurkStat said in a statement.

In the same period, the non-agricultural unemployment rate was 12.3 percent, down 2.6 percentage points.