Turkey's industrial production up 12 percent in January

Turkey set to take part in fourth industrial revolution

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production surged 12 percent in January compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Friday.

Industrial output is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among three main sub-indexes, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual increase in January, with 14 percent.

The manufacturing index rose 12.3 percent while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was up 3.2 percent during the same period.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.