World Bank grants 45M euros to support jobs for Syrian refugees, Turkish citizens

The World Bank will provide the Ministry of Labor and Social Security with grants of up to 45.5 million euros as part of a program that aims to support the employment of Syrian refugees in Turkey and Turkish citizens.

The agreement between the Labor and Social Security Ministry and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which came within the framework of the European Commission - World Bank partnership program for Europe and Central Asia Region (Republic of Turkey- Employment support project for Syrians under temporary protection and Turkish citizens), has been ratified and published in the Official Gazette.

As part of the agreement between the Labor and Social Security Ministry and IBRD, which has the administrative capacity for the program-focused single-donor trust fund established under the arrangement, will provide the ministry with grants of up to 45.5 million euros to support the employment of Turkish citizens as well as the Syrians in the country who took refuge in Turkey due to the seven-year-old war in Syria.