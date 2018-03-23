Turkey working hard to bring inflation back down to single digits, Deputy PM says

Turkey is working to rein in double-digit inflation, which is mostly driven by the lira's weakness, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Friday.

Speaking at the Uludağ Economy Summit in northwestern Bursa province, Şimşek said one of the biggest problems Turkey is currently facing is inflation which is fueled by the Turkish lira's weakness against global currencies.

"We're making strong efforts to bring inflation back down to single digits," he said, pointing out that high inflation and a weak lira was also offsetting this dependent on economic, political developments.

"The foreign exchange debts of the real sector are also the problem here," the minister said, quoting former U.S. President John F Kennedy: "The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining."

Even though interest rates are relatively low, and the economy is growing, Şimşek warned that it could soon rain, reassuring the public that Turkey would take necessary measures.

Şimşek added that they predict a 5.5% growth for the economy this year.

