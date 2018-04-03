Turkey’s annual inflation slightly decreases to 10.23 pct in March

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 10.23 percent in March, year-on-year, marking a slight 0.03 percentage point decrease compared with the figure in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Tuesday.

The March figure was down from 10.26 percent in February, according to the data.

The highest annual increase was seen in furnishing and household equipment, up 15.41 percent, and in transportation, up 13.41 percent.

On Friday, Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk survey of 18 economists predicted an annual inflation of 10.19 percent for March and an average 0.95 percent monthly increase in consumer prices.

The next release on consumer price index is due on May 3, 2018.