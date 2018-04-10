Turkey auctions off two more sugar factories

The Privatization Administration of Turkey conducted separate auctions to corporatize two sugar factories this week, after successfully finding buyers for two others last week.

Yozgat and Çorum, the two factories of Turkish Sugar Refineries Corporation (Türkşeker), were up for auction.

Safi Holding offered the highest bid -- 528 million Turkish liras ($130.3 million) -- for the Çorum Sugar Factory, starting its tender at TL 441 million ($108.83 million).

The auction for Yozgat Sugar Factory started from TL 244 million ($60.2 million) and received bids up to TL 275 million ($67.9 million) from Doğuş Food and Beverage.

The auctions took place within the scope of a controversial privatization motion in 2000.

Fourteen factories -- Afyon, Erzurum, Alpullu, Ilgın, Bor, Kastamonu, Burdur, Kırşehir, Çorum, Muş, Elbistan, Turhal, Erzincan and Yozgat -- would be auctioned.

Last week, auctions for Bor and Kırşehir sugar factories were held and they were sold for TL 336 million ($82.92 million) and TL 330 million ($81.44 million), respectively.