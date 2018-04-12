Turkey aims to up trade volume with Belarus to $1B

A senior Turkish lawmaker said yesterday that Turkey aims to increase the trade volume with Belarus to $1 billion. Volkan Bozkir, the head of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, received his Belarusian counterpart Valery Voronetsky in the capital Ankara. Bozkir said that Turkey wanted to strengthen its relations with Belarus. Recalling that the current trade volume between the two countries stands at $605 million, he said: "We want to increase it to $1 billion. We want to form good relations in every area." Voronetsky said they attach particular importance to their relations with Turkey. "Our country considers Turkey as a reliable friend, and a partner that has a promising future in the international arena," said Voronetsky.