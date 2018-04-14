Turkey, Thailand discuss enhancing economic ties

Turkey and Thailand on Friday discussed ways to enhance relations in the areas of transportation, maritime affairs and communication.

"Today, we will handle the bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, maritime [affairs] and communication and evaluate how to develop this cooperation further," Turkish Minister of Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan said in a meeting with Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Pichet Durongkaveroj in the capital Ankara. Arslan said the trade volume between the two countries had increased to $2.1 billion in 2017, compared to the previous year, which was $1.6 billion.

"We see that our bilateral trade volume has increased very satisfactorily," he added.

Arslan said the economic and trade relations between Ankara and Bangkok will increase more in the coming years.

Durongkaveroj voiced Thailand's "strong" commitment to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries. "I do agree with your excellency that we need to strengthen our bilateral trade, economic development, as well as communications and information technology development," Durongkaveroj said.