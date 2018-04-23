PM Yıldırım to pay official visit to Spain

Turkey's premier will pay an official visit to Spain this week at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart, according to Turkish Prime Ministry sources yesterday.

Binali Yıldırım's visit is scheduled for April 24-25 to take part in the 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

As a part of his official visit, Yıldırım will meet Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Congress of Deputies President Ana Pastor and be received by King Felipe VI.

Yıldırım will also meet with Turkish and Spanish businessmen to boost economic ties and attend the Nueva Economia Forum.