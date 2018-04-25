Erdoğan says Turkey to fight against TL volatility

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday that it was better understood every day that the volatility in the exchange rates does not have any tremendous economic reason and depth, adding that the country will fight against it by protecting the local currency.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) group meeting, party leader and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan elaborated on the recent volatility in the exchange rates.

Erdoğan noted that the 7.4 percent growth rate achieved last year in the economy is the best response to those making negative assessments regarding Turkey.

Referring to the fact that they will easily overcome all problems threatening the economy, especially interest rates and inflation, in the new period, without compromising budget discipline and the reform agenda, the president said the positive reaction of the markets and the business world to the decision of the snap elections to be held on June 24 indicates that this process is the trigger for opportunities, not of the risks, in the economy.

"As a country that has already realized six of the 10 largest projects in the world, investing is indispensable for us. We will continue to invest," Erdoğan said.Recalling that by the end of this year they will open the Istanbul New Airport and realize the Kanal Istanbul as a giant project, he said they will also take the steps to pass the Three-Level Grand Istanbul Tunnel Project for the Bosporus.

"Meanwhile, on March 18, we laid the foundations of the mutual abutments of that magnificent bridge in Çanakkale, and it is currently in progress. Of course, all of these are steps based on the logic of build-operate-transfer," Erdoğan noted.

Erdoğan stated that they will continue to move toward economic policies and investments that will have positive impacts on the daily life of the 81 million citizens in Turkey's 81 provinces, adding that when the election documents are prepared, all of these will be shared with the nation in detail.